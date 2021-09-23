New statewide campaign features stories of Kansans impacted by covid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new statewide campaign Governor Laura Kelly launched Thursday features testimonials from Kansans impacted by COVID-19.

The governor said the goal of the campaign is to encourage Kansans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The spike we are seeing in COVID-19 hospitalizations, including in children and babies, is being driven by those who are unvaccinated,” Kelly continued saying, “We hope that this campaign will encourage those who are skeptical to get answers to their questions and do their part to keep our families, friends, and loved ones safe.”

The testimonials include stories from doctors and nurses, COVID-19 survivors, and families who have suffered long-term health implications from the virus.

The first three are being launched Thursday and will feature Dr. Dena Hubbard, a pediatrician, who shares her experience from the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients; Amy Diediker who said her family’s lives were turned upside down when they caught the virus; and Sha-Kendra Davis, a mom and COVID-19 survivor who said she was hospitalized with a severe case.

More testimonials will be added in the coming months.

