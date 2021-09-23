New area attorneys among those to take oath in September
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New local attorneys will take their oathes, either in-person or virtually, on Friday, Sept. 24.
Kansas Courts says new attorneys who successfully passed the Kansas bar exam will be sworn in either in person or through a videoconference ceremony on Friday, Sept. 24. New attorneys were able to choose to be sworn in on Friday in an in-person ceremony, a one-on-one videoconference ceremony, or by any state judge at another time.
The Court said Chief Justice Marla Luckert will swear in new attorneys in person starting at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Kansas Judicial Center. District Judge Toby Crouse, U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will give the federal oath to those who want to be admitted to the federal courts. Justices Eric Rosen, Caleb Stegall and K.J. Wall will also be in attendance.
According to the Court, Justices Melissa Taylor Standridge and Dan Biles will initiate the videoconference to swear in those that have chosen to do so individually.
New attorneys to be sworn in are as follows:
- Douglas
- Harrison Dean Baker, Lawrence
- Nicholas James Blessing, Lawrence
- Michael Rollins Burcham, Lawrence
- Mack Willie Curry III, Lawrence
- Brian Edward Deiter, Lawrence
- Angelito D. Dela Cruz, Lawrence
- Abigail Katherine Hall, Lawrence
- Delaney Christine Hiegert, Lawrence
- Carly Kathryn Humes, Lawrence
- Sowensky Lumene, Lawrence
- Erin Kelly Lynch, Lawrence
- Anna Shirley Meyer, Lawrence
- Bria Leigh Nelson, Lawrence
- Jessica Dale Parks, Lawrence
- Andrew Grant Stephens, Lawrence
- Jordan Charles Swoyer, Lawrence
- Charles Edward Thomas II, Lawrence
- Samuel Odd Walter, Lawrence
- Hunter Stephen Woodhart, Lawrence
- Anna Grace Yendes, Lawrence
- Ellis
- Mackenzie Kay McCoy, Hays
- Christopher Joe McGowne, Hays
- Finney
- Ivan Moya, Garden City
- Ford
- Samuel Wyatt Podrebarac, Dodge City
- Geary
- Peyton Michelle Pender, Junction City
- Harvey
- Reece Dean Hiebert, Walton
- Johnson
- Canyon Reid Brock, Lenexa
- Abby Taylor Olson, Lenexa
- Eleazar Paul Rundus, Lenexa
- Blaine Patrick Smith, Lenexa
- Elizabeth Kinsella Brunetti, Mission
- Robert Lane Curtis, Mission
- Caleb Francis Kampsen, Mission
- Hunter Logan Lindquist, Mission
- Skyler Renea Nootz, Mission
- Brigid Markey, Olathe
- Jacob Ryan Sorenson, Olathe
- Jordan Ryan Barash, Overland Park
- Kirstyn Dayne Dvorak, Overland Park
- McGovern Elisabeth Garton, Overland Park
- Mohammad Shariq Hameed, Overland Park
- Garrison Andrew Townsend Matthews, Overland Park
- Tricia Ann Nibarger, Overland Park
- Sara Helen Pagnotta, Overland Park
- David Matthew Dennis, Shawnee
- Karen Louise Edwards Fritts, Shawnee
- Logan C. Miller, Shawnee
- Allison Marie Walter, Shawnee
- Leavenworth
- Madelin Elise Davis, Tonganoxie
- Lyon
- Tyler Blake Pettigrew, Emporia
- Phillips
- Alex Braden Atchison, Agra
- Reno
- Breanna George, Haven
- Riley
- Jared Ray Jevons, Manhattan
- Lindcy Leigh Knight, Manhattan
- Saline
- Dakota Austin Baccus, Salina
- Kristen Elizabeth Egger, Salina
- Anthony Carl Hanks, Salina
- Lucas Connor Renz, Salina
- Sedgwick
- Zachary Robert Strella, Bel Aire
- Ellen Marie Albritton, Wichita
- Emily Kristine Arida, Wichita
- Ellen Christine Bertels, Wichita
- Rylee Michelle Broyles, Wichita
- Sarah Christine Buchanan, Wichita
- Valeria Carbajal, Wichita
- Jackson Clark Boyer Ely, Wichita
- Marisol Garcia, Wichita
- Thomas David Henry, Wichita
- Ian Thomas Hughes, Wichita
- Kaylea Dawn Knappenberger, Wichita
- Jakob Clemens Ladanyi, Wichita
- Tyler Ray Laudick, Wichita
- William Jackson Mitchell, Wichita
- Christopher Adam Noone, Wichita
- Reiley E. Pankratz, Wichita
- Peter Qiu, Wichita
- Michael William Raven, Wichita
- Deisy Pamela Saenz, Wichita
- Jacob Thomas Schmidt, Wichita
- Bailey Hamilton Schmiedeler, Wichita
- Lauryn Justine Schooler, Wichita
- Dakota Franklin Wayne, Wichita
- Daniel James Wells, Wichita
- Shawnee
- Christopher Abraham, Topeka
- Emily Rose Brandt, Topeka
- David Micheal Braun, Topeka
- Kaitlyn Rebekah Bull, Topeka
- Sarah Elizabeth DeBauche, Topeka
- William Preston Haynes, Topeka
- Rebecca Marie Henderson, Topeka
- Lydia Beth Hornbaker, Topeka
- Belinda Jane McCaskey, Topeka
- Silas Prouty Minkevitch, Topeka
- Ellen Brook Nasseri, Topeka
- Tess Elizabeth Ramirez, Topeka
- Elaina Grace Rudder, Topeka
- James William Rutherford, Topeka
- Erica Marie Serrone, Topeka
- Desiree Kathryn Smith, Topeka
- Kristen Lee Stinnett, Topeka
- Smith
- Dakota Lyman Coomes, Kensington
- Sumner
- Tanner Ace Broyles, Conway Springs
- Trego
- Abraham Thomas Pfannenstiel, Wakeeney
- Wilson
- Jacqueline Marie Newland, Neodesha
- Wyandotte
- Brandon Dean Apperson, Kansas City
- Indiana
- Alex Michael Matthews, Granger
- Missouri
- Ethan Axel Manke, Golden City
- Rachel Kay Rosen, Jefferson City
- Terra Monae Brockman, Kansas City
- Joseph Allen Craig, Kansas City
- Jeremy Layne Keel, Kansas City
- Ryan Patrick McNellis, Kansas City
- Grace Jochims Miller, Kansas City
- Cayla Mackenzie Rodney, Kansas City
- Rachael Lee Simon, Kansas City
- Adam Skyler Wright, Lee’s Summit
- New Jersey
- Heather Blaire Bornstein, Forked River
- North Dakota
- Benjamin Stueve Bigham, Minot
- Texas
- Zachary David Combs, Houston
