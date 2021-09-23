New area attorneys among those to take oath in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New local attorneys will take their oathes, either in-person or virtually, on Friday, Sept. 24.

Kansas Courts says new attorneys who successfully passed the Kansas bar exam will be sworn in either in person or through a videoconference ceremony on Friday, Sept. 24. New attorneys were able to choose to be sworn in on Friday in an in-person ceremony, a one-on-one videoconference ceremony, or by any state judge at another time.

The Court said Chief Justice Marla Luckert will swear in new attorneys in person starting at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Kansas Judicial Center. District Judge Toby Crouse, U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will give the federal oath to those who want to be admitted to the federal courts. Justices Eric Rosen, Caleb Stegall and K.J. Wall will also be in attendance.

According to the Court, Justices Melissa Taylor Standridge and Dan Biles will initiate the videoconference to swear in those that have chosen to do so individually.

New attorneys to be sworn in are as follows:

Douglas Harrison Dean Baker, Lawrence Nicholas James Blessing, Lawrence Michael Rollins Burcham, Lawrence Mack Willie Curry III, Lawrence Brian Edward Deiter, Lawrence Angelito D. Dela Cruz, Lawrence Abigail Katherine Hall, Lawrence Delaney Christine Hiegert, Lawrence Carly Kathryn Humes, Lawrence Sowensky Lumene, Lawrence Erin Kelly Lynch, Lawrence Anna Shirley Meyer, Lawrence Bria Leigh Nelson, Lawrence Jessica Dale Parks, Lawrence Andrew Grant Stephens, Lawrence Jordan Charles Swoyer, Lawrence Charles Edward Thomas II, Lawrence Samuel Odd Walter, Lawrence Hunter Stephen Woodhart, Lawrence Anna Grace Yendes, Lawrence

Ellis Mackenzie Kay McCoy, Hays Christopher Joe McGowne, Hays

Finney Ivan Moya, Garden City

Ford Samuel Wyatt Podrebarac, Dodge City

Geary Peyton Michelle Pender, Junction City

Harvey Reece Dean Hiebert, Walton

Johnson Canyon Reid Brock, Lenexa Abby Taylor Olson, Lenexa Eleazar Paul Rundus, Lenexa Blaine Patrick Smith, Lenexa Elizabeth Kinsella Brunetti, Mission Robert Lane Curtis, Mission Caleb Francis Kampsen, Mission Hunter Logan Lindquist, Mission Skyler Renea Nootz, Mission Brigid Markey, Olathe Jacob Ryan Sorenson, Olathe Jordan Ryan Barash, Overland Park Kirstyn Dayne Dvorak, Overland Park McGovern Elisabeth Garton, Overland Park Mohammad Shariq Hameed, Overland Park Garrison Andrew Townsend Matthews, Overland Park Tricia Ann Nibarger, Overland Park Sara Helen Pagnotta, Overland Park David Matthew Dennis, Shawnee Karen Louise Edwards Fritts, Shawnee Logan C. Miller, Shawnee Allison Marie Walter, Shawnee

Leavenworth Madelin Elise Davis, Tonganoxie

Lyon Tyler Blake Pettigrew, Emporia

Phillips Alex Braden Atchison, Agra

Reno Breanna George, Haven

Riley Jared Ray Jevons, Manhattan Lindcy Leigh Knight, Manhattan

Saline Dakota Austin Baccus, Salina Kristen Elizabeth Egger, Salina Anthony Carl Hanks, Salina Lucas Connor Renz, Salina

Sedgwick Zachary Robert Strella, Bel Aire Ellen Marie Albritton, Wichita Emily Kristine Arida, Wichita Ellen Christine Bertels, Wichita Rylee Michelle Broyles, Wichita Sarah Christine Buchanan, Wichita Valeria Carbajal, Wichita Jackson Clark Boyer Ely, Wichita Marisol Garcia, Wichita Thomas David Henry, Wichita Ian Thomas Hughes, Wichita Kaylea Dawn Knappenberger, Wichita Jakob Clemens Ladanyi, Wichita Tyler Ray Laudick, Wichita William Jackson Mitchell, Wichita Christopher Adam Noone, Wichita Reiley E. Pankratz, Wichita Peter Qiu, Wichita Michael William Raven, Wichita Deisy Pamela Saenz, Wichita Jacob Thomas Schmidt, Wichita Bailey Hamilton Schmiedeler, Wichita Lauryn Justine Schooler, Wichita Dakota Franklin Wayne, Wichita Daniel James Wells, Wichita

Shawnee Christopher Abraham, Topeka Emily Rose Brandt, Topeka David Micheal Braun, Topeka Kaitlyn Rebekah Bull, Topeka Sarah Elizabeth DeBauche, Topeka William Preston Haynes, Topeka Rebecca Marie Henderson, Topeka Lydia Beth Hornbaker, Topeka Belinda Jane McCaskey, Topeka Silas Prouty Minkevitch, Topeka Ellen Brook Nasseri, Topeka Tess Elizabeth Ramirez, Topeka Elaina Grace Rudder, Topeka James William Rutherford, Topeka Erica Marie Serrone, Topeka Desiree Kathryn Smith, Topeka Kristen Lee Stinnett, Topeka

Smith Dakota Lyman Coomes, Kensington

Sumner Tanner Ace Broyles, Conway Springs

Trego Abraham Thomas Pfannenstiel, Wakeeney

Wilson Jacqueline Marie Newland, Neodesha

Wyandotte Brandon Dean Apperson, Kansas City

Indiana Alex Michael Matthews, Granger

Missouri Ethan Axel Manke, Golden City Rachel Kay Rosen, Jefferson City Terra Monae Brockman, Kansas City Joseph Allen Craig, Kansas City Jeremy Layne Keel, Kansas City Ryan Patrick McNellis, Kansas City Grace Jochims Miller, Kansas City Cayla Mackenzie Rodney, Kansas City Rachael Lee Simon, Kansas City Adam Skyler Wright, Lee’s Summit

New Jersey Heather Blaire Bornstein, Forked River

North Dakota Benjamin Stueve Bigham, Minot

Texas Zachary David Combs, Houston



