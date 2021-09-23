MIAA FB PREVIEW: Washburn, Emporia St. look to bounce back from first losses

(WIBW) - Washburn and Emporia State will both look to bounce back from Week 3 losses Saturday.

Both teams dropped their first game of the season last week to fall to 2-1. Missouri Western rallied back from a 21-point halftime deficit to top the Hornets 38-37, while Washburn fell just short of beating then-No. 23 Nebraska-Kearney, 28-24.

Saturday brings an opportunity to put the single-possession losses behind them.

”Get ready to play football,” ESU’s Garin Higgins said. “You’re a competitor. We just got beat, let’s go compete this Saturday and play the best we can go play.”

”We have a pretty mature group, pretty veteran group, so they kinda took it with a grain of salt like, ‘Hey, we have to move on,” Washburn’s Craig Schurig said. “We have another good team that we’re playing. In this conference, you have to rebound fast.”

Emporia State travels to Pittsburg to play the Gorillas 7:00 p.m. Saturday in their 99th meeting.

The Hornets lead the MIAA in passing offense, red zone offense, sacks, made field goals and third down defense.

Higgins’ squad will look for their first win in four years against the Gorillas in “The Jungle.” Pitt State ranked fifth across NCAA Division II in 2019 in home attendance.

“It’s going to be loud. We know that,” Higgins said. “I love that type of stuff, and I want our players to embrace that. Embrace it, and let’s go play.”

Washburn will take on ESU’s previous opponent, the Griffons, 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Yager Stadium on Family Day.

Missouri Western has rallied back from two halftime deficits for back-to-back wins. Managing the tempo will be key to victory Saturday, Schurig said.

“They ride momentum really well,” Schurig said. “They’re a very solid team, and once they get going in the right direction they’re really tough. Hopefully we don’t let them go too excited, and we can keep them down.”

The Ichabods received votes in this week’s AFCA DII Coaches Poll.

