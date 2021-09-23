Manhattan Regional airport using military funding to rebuild runway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Regional Airport is getting military funding to rebuild its primary runway.

Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall announced nearly $6 million in funding for the project, granted through the Department of Defense. The senators say the airport enhances Manhattan’s economy and connection with other communities, and acts as a critical option for the nearby Fort Riley.

“This meaningful investment through the Defense Community Infrastructure Program will help the Manhattan airport quickly and safely rehabilitate their primary runway,” Sen. Marshall said. “The current runway has met the end of its usable lifespan and is a necessary asset not only to connect Manhattan and the surrounding communities with affordable air service, but also in supporting the mission readiness, deployment, and operations of nearby Fort Riley. I applaud the Department of Defense in their support of this important and timely project.”

“Local airports bring economic opportunities and critical resources to communities across Kansas including connecting our constituents and military personnel,” Sen. Moran said. “I created the Defense Community Infrastructure Program to allow the Department of Defense to support servicemembers and their families by investing in its military communities. This continued investment in Manhattan Regional’s runway supports the community of Fort Riley’s travel capabilities and assists missions and operations.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.