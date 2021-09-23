Advertisement

Manhattan Regional airport using military funding to rebuild runway

(KMAN Radio)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Regional Airport is getting military funding to rebuild its primary runway.

Sens. Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall announced nearly $6 million in funding for the project, granted through the Department of Defense. The senators say the airport enhances Manhattan’s economy and connection with other communities, and acts as a critical option for the nearby Fort Riley.

“This meaningful investment through the Defense Community Infrastructure Program will help the Manhattan airport quickly and safely rehabilitate their primary runway,” Sen. Marshall said. “The current runway has met the end of its usable lifespan and is a necessary asset not only to connect Manhattan and the surrounding communities with affordable air service, but also in supporting the mission readiness, deployment, and operations of nearby Fort Riley. I applaud the Department of Defense in their support of this important and timely project.”

“Local airports bring economic opportunities and critical resources to communities across Kansas including connecting our constituents and military personnel,” Sen. Moran said. “I created the Defense Community Infrastructure Program to allow the Department of Defense to support servicemembers and their families by investing in its military communities. This continued investment in Manhattan Regional’s runway supports the community of Fort Riley’s travel capabilities and assists missions and operations.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Klenklen
Jefferson Co. man who was focus of Silver Alert found dead
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Texas family stranded in Topeka after highway accident
Texas family stranded in Topeka after I-35 accident
TPD is on the scene of a shooting at Travelers Inn.
Affidavit: Travelers Inn murder stemmed from altercation over drugs, money
The Kansas Education Commissioner says a middle school student recently died from complications...
KS Education Commissioner says middle school student has died from COVID complications

Latest News

FILE
After man makes threats to Emporia Police, arrested while naked, wielding knife
MIAA FB PREVIEW: Washburn, Emporia St. look to bounce back from first losses
MIAA FB PREVIEW: Washburn, Emporia St. look to bounce back from first losses
FILE
Sen. Marshall introduces bill to place sanctions on China, Russia if they do mineral business with Taliban
Staff vaccine mandate could lead to shortages, even closure for some Kansas nursing homes
New survey finds that nearly every U.S. nursing home is facing a staff shortage
FILE
KHP searches for suspect vehicle in Crawford Co. hit and run