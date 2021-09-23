Advertisement

Manhattan-Ogden quarantines 151 students as Riley Co. cases trend down

FILE - USD 383: Amanda Arnold Elementary School students
FILE - USD 383: Amanda Arnold Elementary School students(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Riley County’s overall COVID-19 cases trend downward, so do positive cases within Manhattan-Ogden USD 383, however, quarantines in the district increased.

According to the USD 383 dashboard, as of Sept. 18, overall case trends for Riley Co. are trending down at 160.31 with a 5.58% positivity rate. The only age group that saw an increase in the trend was the 0-4 group.

For the week of Sept. 12-18, the dashboard indicates that 1,857 Riley Co. residents aged 12-18 have been fully vaccinated while 20,816 residents over the age of 18 have been fully vaccinated.

The USD 383 attendance rate for students remains at 92.57% for the third straight week, however, the staff attendance rate has decreased to 86%.

As of Sept. 18, 13 students and 2 staff members were COVID-positive while 151 students and 6 staff members remained in quarantine out of 6,300 students and 1,400 staff members.

USD 383 said all teachers, staff, students and visitors are required to wear masks at any indoor district facility, regardless of vaccination status. It said all other COVID-19 mitigation measures will remain in place until data trends improve.

For more information about COVID-19 in USD 383, click HERE.

