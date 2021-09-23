Advertisement

Man arrested after shots fired into a home with a child inside

Cristofer Paz-Ruiz
Cristofer Paz-Ruiz(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old has been arrested after authorities said he fired multiple shots into a home in Auburn with a child inside.

Cristofer Paz-Ruiz, 21, of Topeka is facing charges of 2nd-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment, aggravated assault, and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 400 block of West 9th St. just before 1 a.m.

The victims told deputies Paz-Ruiz arrived at the home and shot through the front door before leaving. Authorities said two adults and a one-year-old child were inside, but no one was injured.

About an hour and a half later, a deputy pulled Paz-Ruiz over in the 2000 block of SW Topeka Blvd. They said he was taken into custody without incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

