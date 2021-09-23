Advertisement

Lawrence woman behind bars following discovery of meth in her vehicle

Megan Wharton, 33, of Lawrence was arrested Thursday morning after drugs were allegedly found inside her vehicle(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was arrested on Thursday morning after Osage Co. deputies found meth in her vehicle.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop at the Waverly exit on I-35 for a traffic violation around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday morning. During the stop, deputies said illegal drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, Megan L. Wharton, 33, of Lawrence, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

