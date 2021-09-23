KHP Troopers to head to Louisiana to help in Ida aftermath

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers will head to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers will lead to Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 25, to help areas affected by Hurricane Ida. Troopers will deploy as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a multi-state agreement that allows states to send government aid to other states in emergency situations.

“In times of crisis, Kansans have always stepped up to help out our fellow Americans – and today is no different,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today, I deployed Kansas State Troopers to Louisiana to help those struggling in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida. We stand ready to provide relief for the impacted families.”

Gov. Kelly said KHP will send 16 Mobile Field Force Troopers with equipment on a 16-day deployment to areas affected by the Hurricane Ida disaster. The mission is to increase police presence with the Louisiana State Police with additional personnel for law enforcement functions.

“The KHP recognizes the need to provide support and assistance to our partnering agencies, especially when nature strikes and our services are requested,” Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones said. “As a result of the devastation that came with Hurricane Ida, the Louisiana State Police has formally requested our assistance, along with the assistance of other state police and emergency management agencies – and we stand ready to help.”

After Hurricane Ida made landfall on Aug. 29, knocking out power and killing multiple victims, Kansas volunteers with the American Red Cross, Kansas National Guardsmen and Evergy crews were also sent to Louisiana to help in the aftermath.

