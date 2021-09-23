Advertisement

KHP searches for suspect vehicle in Crawford Co. hit and run

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect vehicle that was involved in a hit and run in Crawford Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol has asked for the public’s help to find a vehicle that left the scene of a crash on Thursday, Sept. 9, after a hit and run. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on S. 220th St. and E. 510th Ave. in Crawford Co.

KHP said the suspect vehicle is a 2016-2018 white Chevrolet pickup, possibly 4-door. The vehicle would have damage to the passenger side rear quarter panel and is missing the passenger side tail light.

If anyone has information about the vehicle or its driver, they should call KHP Troop H headquarters at 620-431-2100.

