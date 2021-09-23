KDHE releases suicide prevention data, resources as Suicide Prevention Month comes to a close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the end of September draws near, so does the end of Suicide Prevention Month, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released data and resources that will be helpful long past the month’s end.

At the beginning of the month, Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation to designate September as Suicide Prevention Month in the Sunflower State. The KDHE said the declaration seeks to raise awareness of suicide prevention.

Comprehensive data and supporting resources are the key to understanding this serious public health issue said the Department.

The KDHE collects information on suicide deaths, suicidal thoughts and attempts. In 2015, it said it began the Kansas Violent Death Reporting System, which allows groups to learn about who is at greatest risk, emerging trends, settings and circumstances surrounding suicides.

Additionally, the KDHE said it reviews and uses data from other sources to make a more complete picture of what the issue looks like in Kansas.

“Experts have speculated the mental, economic, behavioral and psychosocial problems linked to the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a rise in suicide behavior,” said Leslie Hale, program manager for Kansas Zero Suicide. “KDHE is working to compare pre-pandemic, pandemic and eventually post-pandemic data to understand the impact. We are actively supporting and collaborating with partners on suicide prevention.”

The KDHE has created, updated and made the following resources available to help communities understand more about suicide prevention:

If you or someone you know is in crisis or considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential support 24/7 or prevention and resources at 800-273-8255 or text 741741.

