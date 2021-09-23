Kansas leadership urge Gov. Kelly to help Texas, Arizona with border security

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas legislative leaders have urged Governor Laura Kelly to help Texas and Arizona with border security by sending personnel down to help in response to a request that was made in June.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he and two other state leaders urged Governor Laura Kelly to take seriously and honor a request from Texas and Arizona by sending public safety personnel to the border states in order to help with security.

AG Schmidt said he, Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Ron Ryckman called on Gov. Kelly to send public safety personnel to the ongoing southern border crisis. In June, he said the governors of Texas and Arizona asked fellow governors, including Kansas, to provide assistance under the authority of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

Members of the Kansas congressional delegation wrote Kelly in June to encourage her to respond favorably to that request. To date, Schmidt said Kansas has not provided assistance.

At least six other states, including Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota have sent help, said Schmidt. He said help sent under the compact would intercept and contain criminal activity, including drug smuggling, as close to the border as possible by enforcing criminal violations of state and federal law in Arizona and Texas.

“As the state’s chief law enforcement official and leaders of the Kansas Legislature, we do not think this situation is a ‘political game,’” the leaders wrote. “We encourage you to respond urgently and favorably to the Texas and Arizona request that Kansas assist them in addressing the public safety crisis caused by the federal government’s failure to secure our southern border. It is prudent to help the border states stop trans-national criminals before they reach Kansas and can cause harm in our communities and to our citizens.”

On Monday, Schmidt said half the nation’s governors requested an urgent meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss the southern border crisis.

To read a full copy of the letter sent to Gov. Kelly, click HERE.

