Kansas ‘averagely’ diverse according to recent study

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When it comes to diversity, Kansas seems pretty average having been ranked right in the middle of which states are most and least diverse according to a recent study.

WalletHub.com says with Hispanic Heritage month coming to an end and women holding a record number of Fortune 500 CEO positions, it released its report on 2021′s Most and Least Diverse States in America, and Kansas ranked 25th. To decide which states were more diverse, the personal finance website compared all 50 states across six key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.

According to the study, Kansas ranked 25th overall with a socio-economic diversity rank of 21, a cultural diversity rank of 26, an economic diversity rank of 23, a household diversity rank of 39, a religious diversity rank of 11 and a political diversity rank of 26.

Kansas’s bordering states seem to be pretty averagely diverse as well with Colorado coming in at 18, Oklahoma at 21, Nebraska at 26 and Missouri at 36.

According to the study, the most diverse states are California, Texas, Hawaii, New Jersey and New York. The least diverse states are West Virginia, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire and Montana.

The study also showed that Colorado has the third-most income diversity and the fourth-most birthplace diversity. While Colorado has the fifth-most industry diversity, Oklahoma has the second-most. Nebraska has the fifth-least marital-status diversity as well as the fifth least generational diversity.

The study also ranked the Sunflower state in the following categories:

Household income diversity - 27

Educational attainment diversity - 20

Racial and ethnic diversity - 31

Linguistic diversity - 24

Birthplace diversity - 25

Industry diversity - 27

Occupational diversity - 32

Worker class diversity - 18

Marital status diversity - 42

Generational diversity - 42

Household type diversity - 42

Household size diversity - 25

Religious diversity - 11

Political diversity - 31

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

