K-State’s Snyder, Beasley among newest Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame inductees

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former K-State head coach Bill Snyder and quarterback Jonathan Beasley are set to be inducted into the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame next month.

Kansas State Athletics announced Thursday the pair will be honored at an enshrinement ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The ceremony comes 17 months after originally scheduled due to postponements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Snyder and Beasley join Notre Dame split end Tom Gatewood, Arkansas guard Jerry Jones, Ole Miss running back/wide receiver Dexter McCluster, Texas defensive end Cory Redding and Boston College linebacker Bill Romanowski in the 12th Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame class.

