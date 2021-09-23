German tradition to commence in Topeka on Friday with Oktoberfest at Blind Tiger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - German beer, food and tradition will come to Topeka on Friday, Sept. 24, with the commencement of Oktoberfest at Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant.

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant says it will have a Pop-Up Oktoberfest Celebration on Friday, Sept. 24th, through Sunday, Oct. 3. Ten days of German beer, German food, German decorations, servers in Dirndls (a traditional German dress) and German music.

Blind Tiger said Oktoberfest goers will get to wrap their lips around one of five authentic, delicious German Beer Styles on tap, all brewed in Topeka:

Oktoberfest

Maibock

Capital City Kölsch

Sunflower Seed Lager

Kansas Grown Helles

According to Blind Tiger, all beers will be served in multiple sizes of traditional German glassware, including a one-liter Masskrug stein served in Munich, plus the German Glass Beer Boots.

Featured German food specials will include:

Pork Schnitzel - pork chop pounded thin, hand-breaded cooked to golden brown

German Bratwurst - boiled in Blind Tiger Beer

Giant German Soft Pretzels - with Brewmaster’s Mustard or Beer Cheese Dip

Beer Cheese Soup - with Ham and Bacon

German Potato Salad - traditional recipe, served hot

German Chocolate Cake - house-made and rich

When staff taps the first keg of Blind Tiger Oktober Beer to begin the celebration, Oktoberfest-goers will hear the traditional Bavarian cry, “O’zapft Is!” Which means, “It is Tapped.”

Blind Tiger said it has taken steps to ensure safety as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. It said all surfaces are cleaned and sanitized multiple times a day, every table and chair is cleaned with detergent and sanitizer between customers, kitchen staff wear gloves at all times, staff members are asked to stay home if they are feeling ill and every employee is evaluated each day and sent home if the exhibit symptoms of the virus.

According to Blind Tiger, Oktoberfest is synonymous with beer, pretzels, all things German and October. However, most of the festival takes place in September. However, it was not always this way.

Blind Tiger said the first Oktoberfest was held in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince, later King, Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The party was held outside the Munich city gates from Oct. 12 - 17, and was full of food, beer, parades, music and horse racing. The Prince even challenged all the breweries in town to make their best beer for the event.

According to Blind Tiger, after such a spectacular party, the couple decided the festival would continue annually. The party grew bigger each year with new attractions like carnival booths, swings and bowling alleys. Oktoberfest soon became such a popular festival that city leaders in Munich pushed the start date into September to take advantage of the longer days and warmer weather.

Every year, Blind Tiger said the mayor of Munich starts the festival by using a large wooden mallet to tap the first giant wooden cask of beer with the announcement, “O’zapft Is.” The Minister-President of Bavaria gets the first beer, then the next event is a parade of all the leading brewers of Munich.

These days, Blind Tiger said Oktoberfest in Munich begins the third weekend in September and ends the first Sunday in October. So in 2021, the dates in Munich would have been Sept. 17 - Oct. 3 with up to 7 million attendees.

Now, Blind Tiger said Oktoberfest is celebrated worldwide on somewhat differing dates, but always late September and early October.

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant is located at 417 SW 37th St. in Topeka.

