Advertisement

FBI releases photos of Lawrence bank robbery suspect

The FBI and Lawrence Police Department are searching for the man in these photos following a...
The FBI and Lawrence Police Department are searching for the man in these photos following a Tuesday morning bank robbery in Lawrence.(FBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI has released photos of a suspect in the robbery of a Truity Credit Union in Lawrence.

As authorities continue to search for a Lawrence bank robbery suspect, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has released new photos with the hopes of catching the individual.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Truity Credit Union at 2221 W. 31st St. in Lawrence was robbed, said the FBI. The suspect entered the bank, demanded cash and displayed a black handgun. The suspect then ran to the west with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the FBI, the bank was robbed around 9:37 a.m. and the suspect has been described as an African American male with a light skin complexion, in his 20′s-30′s and is about 5-foot, 11 inches to 6-foot 3 inches. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black facemask, grey gloves and black or dark blue pants.

Anyone with information or may have been in the area around the bank before or just after the robbery and has information should call the FBI Kansas City Division at 816-512-8200, the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or local law enforcement.

FBI searching for Lawrence bank robbery suspect

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Klenklen
Jefferson Co. man who was focus of Silver Alert found dead
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Texas family stranded in Topeka after highway accident
Texas family stranded in Topeka after I-35 accident
TPD is on the scene of a shooting at Travelers Inn.
Affidavit: Travelers Inn murder stemmed from altercation over drugs, money
The Kansas Education Commissioner says a middle school student recently died from complications...
KS Education Commissioner says middle school student has died from COVID complications

Latest News

Megan Wharton, 33, of Lawrence was arrested Thursday morning after drugs were allegedly found...
Lawrence woman behind bars following discovery of meth in her vehicle
SNCO Covid scorecard 0923
SNCO Scorecard 9/23
FILE - Lake Perry flooding
FEMA to increase flood insurance rates for 62% of Kansas policyholders
Christopher Ryan Johnson-Wettengel was arrested in connection to a Sept. 20, 2021 shooting.
Topeka man arrested Wednesday for shooting 52-year-old