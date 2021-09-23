FBI releases photos of Lawrence bank robbery suspect

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI has released photos of a suspect in the robbery of a Truity Credit Union in Lawrence.

As authorities continue to search for a Lawrence bank robbery suspect, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has released new photos with the hopes of catching the individual.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Truity Credit Union at 2221 W. 31st St. in Lawrence was robbed, said the FBI. The suspect entered the bank, demanded cash and displayed a black handgun. The suspect then ran to the west with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the FBI, the bank was robbed around 9:37 a.m. and the suspect has been described as an African American male with a light skin complexion, in his 20′s-30′s and is about 5-foot, 11 inches to 6-foot 3 inches. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black facemask, grey gloves and black or dark blue pants.

Anyone with information or may have been in the area around the bank before or just after the robbery and has information should call the FBI Kansas City Division at 816-512-8200, the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or local law enforcement.

