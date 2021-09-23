Evergy employees volunteer to help light up Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Employees at Evergy will volunteer to help the Topeka Zoo set up for the 2021 Zoo Lights on Monday.

On Monday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, Evergy said employees will volunteer at the Topeka Zoo to prepare for the 2021 Zoo Lights. Employees will organize, test and high Christmas lights throughout the zoo.

Evergy said the event at the Zoo is part of its Impact Weeks from Sept. 20 - Oct. 1. It said over 300 employees will volunteer throughout its service territory at 20 different projects to give their time and talents back to the community.

Evergy volunteers will help with over 150 lit trees, 200 light displays and a holiday village at the Topeka Zoo.

