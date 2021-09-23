Advertisement

Evergy employees volunteer to help light up Topeka Zoo

FILE - Topeka Zoo Lights 2020
FILE - Topeka Zoo Lights 2020(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Employees at Evergy will volunteer to help the Topeka Zoo set up for the 2021 Zoo Lights on Monday.

On Monday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon, Evergy said employees will volunteer at the Topeka Zoo to prepare for the 2021 Zoo Lights. Employees will organize, test and high Christmas lights throughout the zoo.

Evergy said the event at the Zoo is part of its Impact Weeks from Sept. 20 - Oct. 1. It said over 300 employees will volunteer throughout its service territory at 20 different projects to give their time and talents back to the community.

Evergy volunteers will help with over 150 lit trees, 200 light displays and a holiday village at the Topeka Zoo.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Klenklen
Jefferson Co. man who was focus of Silver Alert found dead
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Texas family stranded in Topeka after highway accident
Texas family stranded in Topeka after I-35 accident
TPD is on the scene of a shooting at Travelers Inn.
Affidavit: Travelers Inn murder stemmed from altercation over drugs, money
The Kansas Education Commissioner says a middle school student recently died from complications...
KS Education Commissioner says middle school student has died from COVID complications

Latest News

FILE
After man makes threats to Emporia Police, arrested while naked, wielding knife
MIAA FB PREVIEW: Washburn, Emporia St. look to bounce back from first losses
MIAA FB PREVIEW: Washburn, Emporia St. look to bounce back from first losses
FILE
Sen. Marshall introduces bill to place sanctions on China, Russia if they do mineral business with Taliban
Staff vaccine mandate could lead to shortages, even closure for some Kansas nursing homes
New survey finds that nearly every U.S. nursing home is facing a staff shortage
FILE
KHP searches for suspect vehicle in Crawford Co. hit and run