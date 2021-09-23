Advertisement

Crews responding to report of injury crash in west Topeka

Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash late Thursday morning in the...
Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash late Thursday morning in the 1200 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash late Thursday morning in west Topeka.

The crash was reported around 11:02 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

