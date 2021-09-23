Advertisement

Crews responding to crash early Thursday on US-75 in Jackson County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a crash early Thursday in Jackson County.

The crash was reported around 6:42 a.m. Thursday on southbound US-75 highway near 160th Road.

One vehicle was reported to have gone into a ditch.

Initial reports indicated no one was hurt in the crash.

Traffic wasn’t affected by the crash, authorities said.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

