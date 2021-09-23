Advertisement

Court rejects Missouri AG’s requests in 1979 killings case

FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at...
FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo. A Missouri appeals court on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, denied the state attorney general's request to recuse all Jackson County judges from presiding over an upcoming evidentiary hearing for Kevin Strickland who the county prosecutor says was wrongfully convicted in a triple homicide more than 40 years ago. (James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File)((James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star via AP, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court on Thursday denied the state attorney general’s request to recuse all Jackson County judges from presiding over an upcoming evidentiary hearing for a man who the county prosecutor says was wrongfully convicted in a triple murder more than 40 years ago.

The Missouri Court of Appeals also denied Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s request to cancel the hearing for Kevin Strickland, who has been in prison for the killings since 1979 and has always maintained that he’s innocent.

Schmitt asked the court to recuse all judges in Jackson County, which includes a large part of Kansas City, because he argued that they have shown a bias in favor of Strickland. The court didn’t explain its ruling, which Schmitt plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court, according to his spokesman, Chris Nuelle, KCUR reported.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has said Strickland was wrongfully convicted of the killings, and she and Strickland’s lawyers plan to argue at an Oct. 5-6 hearing that he should be exonerated and freed .

Peters Baker has said two men who admitted to taking part in the shootings said Strickland was not there, and the only witness to identify him as the shooter recanted her statement.

Schmitt, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run for a U.S. Senate seat, has said he believes Strickland is guilty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Klenklen
Jefferson Co. man who was focus of Silver Alert found dead
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury
Texas family stranded in Topeka after highway accident
Texas family stranded in Topeka after I-35 accident
TPD is on the scene of a shooting at Travelers Inn.
Affidavit: Travelers Inn murder stemmed from altercation over drugs, money
The Kansas Education Commissioner says a middle school student recently died from complications...
KS Education Commissioner says middle school student has died from COVID complications

Latest News

K-State’s Snyder, Beasley among newest Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame inductees
K-State’s Snyder, Beasley among newest Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame inductees
MIAA FB PREVIEW: Washburn, Emporia St. look to bounce back from first losses
A Topeka veterinarian is stepping up to service pets of homeless people for free
A Topeka veterinarian is providing free pet services for the homeless
The FBI has released photos of the suspect in the robbery of Truity Credit Union on Tuesday.
FBI releases photos of Lawrence bank robbery suspect
Sixteen KHP Troopers will head down to Louisiana to help recovery efforts in the aftermath of...
KHP Troopers to head to Louisiana to help in Ida aftermath