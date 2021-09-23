Advertisement

Cause of Thursday afternoon apartment fire remains undetermined

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Investigators have been unable to determine the cause of a Thursday afternoon apartment fire, but say it is most likely due to discarded smoking material.

The Topeka Fire Department says crews responded to a fire at 315 SE Lime St. just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Upon arrival, crews said they found smoke coming from the two-story apartment building. A primary search of the building confined that the occupants were able to evacuate themselves before firefighters arrived.

The investigation also has been unable to determine the cause of the fire, however, TFD said it is more likely than not associated with improperly discarded smoking material.

Working smoke detectors were not found within the building.

Anyone with information about the fire should call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

