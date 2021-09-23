AT&T donates $10K to Kansas Sheriff’s Association for seatbelt safety, scholarships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A $10,000 donation from AT&T to the Kansas Sheriff’s Association will help increase seatbelt safety and provide scholarships to Kansas high school students.

The Kansas Sheriff’s Association says AT&T has donated $10,000 to help support Seatbelts Are for Everyone scholarships for students.

“We owe a great debt to members of our first responder and law enforcement communities as well as their families, who sacrifice so much to keep Kansas safe,” said Molly Kocour Boyle, president of AT&T Kansas. “At AT&T, we’ve been working for more than a decade to promote safer driving as part of our It Can Wait campaign to prevent distracted driving. We are honored to join the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association in its efforts to promote driver safety through its new student scholarship program.”

The Association said SAFE is a free, student-led program for high schools students that focuses on peer-to-peer promotion of traffic safety. Through education, rewards and enforcement, it said SAFE highlights the importance of seatbelt usage, alert driving and following traffic laws in order to decrease the number of teen injuries and deaths from crashes. Established in 2008, it said SAFE has expanded to 136 schools in 60 counties and reaches over 75,100 Kansas high school students.

“We are grateful to partner with companies like AT&T who share a desire to help students through scholarships. We believe in the SAFE program and are proud to reward students who are passionate about making Kansas a safer place for all of us,” said Sandy Horton, executive director of the Kansas Sheriffs’ Association.

KSA said it will use part of AT&T’s donation to provide five $1,000 SAFE scholarships.

