After man makes threats to Emporia Police, arrested while naked, wielding knife

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After threats were made to Emporia Police Officers on Saturday evening, he was arrested while naked and wielding a knife on Thursday afternoon.

The Emporia Police Department says around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, Emporia State University Police responded to reports of a man that exposed himself while waving around a large knife. He was not located at that time.

Around 3 p.m., EPD said an officer saw a man that matched the description near 9th Ave. and Constitution St. When officers tried to make contact with the man, he ran away. Officers then chased after him and ordered him to drop the knife. He did.

The man, later identified as Ray Anthony Kolee Henderson Lenox, 20, of Emporia, was arrested in the 1100 block of Merchant St.

EPD said Henderson Lenox has been a person of interest in a criminal threat investigation that happened on Saturday, Sept. 18, around 10 p.m. It said that night, Lyon Co. Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a man that stated he was going to “kill, murder or harm the police at the Emporia station.” He also said he was going to “shoot directly at one of the officers.”

Through the course of the investigation and new information from Thursday’s case, EPD said it found probable cause to arrest Henderson Lenox for criminal threat, aggravated assault, flee and elude and possession of marijuana.

