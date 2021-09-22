Advertisement

Wednesday forecast: Coolest day of the week

Warming back up with Sunday/Monday being the warmest days
By Doug Meyers
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The quiet weather pattern will continue for the upcoming week with a gradual increase in temperatures through Monday before cooling back down to more seasonal temperatures by the end of next week.

Despite a weak cold front pushing through on Friday it’s not expected to bring any measurable rainfall but it is something to monitor just in case we get something similar to yesterday where isolated showers developed in the afternoon.

There were also indications of rain from one of the models yesterday for next Tuesday/Wednesday but it has gone back to dry conditions. In fact any rain that the long range models are producing won’t amount to more than 0.10″ for the next 8 days.

8 Day
8 Day(WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds NW/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Clouds may increase late Thursday night however more clouds are expected on Friday as a weak cold front pushes through. Highs will still be in the upper 70s-mid 80s depending on how thick the cloud cover is and if any rain actually does develop.

This will set up a cooler day Saturday both with the low and high before heating back up by Sunday. In fact Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 80s-low 90s for northeast Kansas. The good news is heat indices won’t be as bad as what it was Monday with similar temperatures.

Taking Action:

You’ll need the jacket or sweatshirt this morning and tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 40s

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Klenklen
Jefferson Co. man who was focus of Silver Alert found dead
Jason Aaron Hartpence is facing criminal charges for attempting to solicit a minor to perform...
Sting operation busts man who attempted to solicit sex from minors
Topeka Police are looking for this man in connection to a September 1st shooting.
Topeka Police identify person of interest in September shooting
A 65-year-old Americus man was killed Monday morning when the semi-trailer he was driving...
Americus man killed Monday in semi rollover in southeast Kansas
Tik Tok challenge leads to vandalism in Kansas
Tik Tok challenge leads to vandalism in Kansas

Latest News

2:20pm
Fall begins today
Tuesday 6PM Forecast
Tuesday 4PM Forecast
Tuesday 4PM Forecast
Cold night ahead
Tuesday night forecast: Temperatures turn chilly as lows fall to the 40s tonight