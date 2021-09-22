Wednesday forecast: Coolest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The quiet weather pattern will continue for the upcoming week with a gradual increase in temperatures through Monday before cooling back down to more seasonal temperatures by the end of next week.

Despite a weak cold front pushing through on Friday it’s not expected to bring any measurable rainfall but it is something to monitor just in case we get something similar to yesterday where isolated showers developed in the afternoon.

There were also indications of rain from one of the models yesterday for next Tuesday/Wednesday but it has gone back to dry conditions. In fact any rain that the long range models are producing won’t amount to more than 0.10″ for the next 8 days.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds NW/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Clouds may increase late Thursday night however more clouds are expected on Friday as a weak cold front pushes through. Highs will still be in the upper 70s-mid 80s depending on how thick the cloud cover is and if any rain actually does develop.

This will set up a cooler day Saturday both with the low and high before heating back up by Sunday. In fact Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 80s-low 90s for northeast Kansas. The good news is heat indices won’t be as bad as what it was Monday with similar temperatures.

Taking Action:

You’ll need the jacket or sweatshirt this morning and tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 40s

