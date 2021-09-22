A warehouse in Topeka has been converted for a new company

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -One of the first human-grade pet food companies has a new location in Topeka.

The Honest Kitchen has been around for 20 years and just recently created a partnership with Kansas-headquartered J-6 Enterprises to improve access to ingredients.

They announced the news earlier in 2021 and converted a warehouse found just south of Highway 24, off Menoken Rd.

The company hopes to have its first product come off the conveyor belt in October.

You can find their products at any local independent pet stores, Petco, Chewy.com, and also on their own website.

