Walmart focuses on vaccinations as COVID-19 persists, busy flu season anticipated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Walmart has turned its attention to vaccinations and immunizations as COVID-19 persists nationwide and a busy flu season is anticipated.

Walmart said its quarterly Wellness Day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, and will be transformed into a special immunization event in over 4,700 pharmacies nationwide. Customers will be able to walk in and receive a variety of immunizations from COVID-19 to flu to any others offered.

Walmart said its goal is to make getting vaccinated easy and convenient. Insurance is not required to get a COVID-19 vaccine, which is available for free, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.

During the free, one-day-only event, families will be able to get the following in one easy location:

Flu shot and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, HPV, tetanus, whooping cough and more

Wellness resources and the chance to talk with pharmacists

Area locations participating in the Sept. 25 Wellness Day include:

Topeka Neighborhood Market - 335 SW MacVicar Ave.

Topeka Supercenter - 2630 SE California Ave.

Topeka Supercenter - 2600 NW Rochester Rd.

Topeka Supercenter - 1301 SW 37th St.

Topeka Supercenter - 1501 SW Wanamaker Rd.

Lawrence Supercenter - 550 Congressional Dr.

Lawrence Supercenter - 3300 Iowa St.

Emporia Supercenter - 2301 Industrial Rd.

Manhattan Supercenter - 101 Bluemont Ave.

Junction City Supercenter - 521 E Chestnut St.

Junction City Neighborhood Market - 1723 McFarland Rd.

To find a free event near you, click HERE.

