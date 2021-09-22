Advertisement

Vehicles damaged in crash Wednesday morning in west Topeka

Two vehicles were damaged but no serious injuries were reported in a crash Wednesday morning...
Two vehicles were damaged but no serious injuries were reported in a crash Wednesday morning near S.W. 17th and Westport in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two vehicles were damaged Wednesday morning when they collided in west Topeka.

The crash was reported around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at S.W. 17th and Westport. The location was about a block west of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker.

Police said a maroon Chevrolet HHR sport utility vehicle collided with a maroon Dodge Caliber compact car at that location.

The Dodge ended up in a parking lot entrance on the south side of S.W. 17th Street, while the Chevrolet came to rest facing east on S.W. 17th.

Police at the scene said no one had to be transported to the hospital by American Medical Response ambulance, which responded to the scene.

Traffic was allowed to proceed around the crash scene.

Both vehicles had damage requiring them to be towed from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

