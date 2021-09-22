Topeka fire crews called to abandoned house for third time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka fire crews were called to an abandoned house for a third time with reports of a blaze.

The Topeka Fire Department was called to 2nd and Van Buren St., close to the Polk Quincy viaduct, on Wednesday afternoon, just before 3:40 p.m., with reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews said the house had been abandoned and this was the third time it has caught fire.

Investigators are currently looking into what possibly caused the fire.

No injuries associated with the fire have been reported.

