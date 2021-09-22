Stormont Vail sees fewer COVID-19 inpatients as hospital beds remain scarce

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Stormont Vail Health have seen fewer COVID-19 inpatients recently, but hospital beds remain scarce as they care for patients with other medical and behavioral health needs.

Stormont Vail Health says staff are grateful that the number of COVID-19 positive inpatients has decreased with only 36 cases on Wednesday, Sept. 22. However, staff said the overall hospital census remains high as they care for patients with other medical and behavioral health needs.

At the start of the day on Wednesday, Stormont Vail said it had 314 inpatients, which included all adult, maternal child and behavioral health beds. It said at least five departments were at 100% capacity based on staffing.

The health network said intensive care unit beds are in high demand and the pediatric department has been unusually busy for this time of year with children that have respiratory illnesses including RSV, rhinovirus and COVID-19.

Stormont Vail said staff members have stepped up to take extra shifts as a staffing shortage continues to affect operations. This includes nurses, respiratory therapists, physicians, patient care technicians and more. Likewise, it said the clinic team has been flexible in work assignments to help see the next patient.

The health network said it is always looking for new team members. It invites those looking for a new job to view job openings on its website. It said its goal is to take care of the community with a team committed to providing the best care to patients, families and each other.

Stormont Vail said as of Wednesday, Sept. 22, it had 36 COVID-19 positive inpatients, 72% of which were not vaccinated. It said there were no deaths and 12 discharges from Tuesday. It also said it has 57 COVID-19 positive patients in its outpatient Enhanced Primary Care Program.

According to Stormont Vail, the percentage of patients that tested positive for COVID-19 at its facilities in the past seven days is at 10%, of which 71% were unvaccinated.

Also as of Wednesday, Sept. 22, Stormont Vail said staff has administered 89,032 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

