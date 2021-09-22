Advertisement

Several pets rescued from Manhattan house fire, family displaced

Manhattan Fire says a house fire claimed the lives of two pets and caused $320,000 in damages.(Manhattan Fire Dept.)
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan house fire Tuesday claimed the lives of two pets and displaced a family.

The Manhattan Fire Dept. says they were able to rescue five dogs and one cat from the two-story house in the 3300 block of Effingham Dr., and contained the fire within 40 minutes. No people were home at the time.

MFD says the fire caused $60,000 in contents loss and $260,000 in structural damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

