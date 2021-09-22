Advertisement

Seaman Spanish teacher in running for Kansas Teacher of the Year

Award ceremony to be held Saturday
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A secondary Spanish teacher at Seaman High School is in the running for Kansas Teacher of the Year.

The Kansas Department of Education says the 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year will be named during an awards program on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m., at the Wichita Marriott Hotel, 9100 E. Corporate Hills Dr.

The KSDE said chosen from a pool of over 130 nominations, the 2022 finalists are as follows:

  • Amber Carithers - Secondary teacher at Hutchinson High School (Hutchinson USD 308)
  • Susanne Stevenson - Fourth-grade teacher at Beeson Elementary School (Dodge City USD 443)
  • Lisa Martinez - Secondary Spanish teacher at Seaman High School (Seaman USD 345)
  • Megan O’Neill - Fourth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School (Ottawa USD 290)
  • Natalie Johnson-Berry - Secondary teacher at Shawnee Mission North High School (Shawnee Mission USD 512)
  • Amanda Ketterling - Elementary teacher at Bonner Springs Elementary (Bonner Springs USD 204)
  • Kristin Salazar - Secondary business and CTE teacher at Eisenhower High School (Goddard USD 265)
  • Laurie Thisius - Fourth-grade teacher at Cheney Elementary School (Cheney USD 268)

The Department said several dignitaries will be at the ceremony, including Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson; Jim Porter, chairman of the Kansas State Board of Education; other State Board of Education members; business representatives; and veteran Kansas Teacher of the Year team members.

The event will be livestreamed beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. To watch the livestream, click HERE.

