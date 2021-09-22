Sabetha Elementary honored as one of top five schools in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sabetha Elementary School has been honored as one of the top five schools in Kansas according to the 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says five Kansas schools were named as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

“Congratulations to Grandview Elementary, Ellsworth Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Mahaffie Elementary, and Sabetha Elementary on receiving the prestigious National Blue Ribbon award,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “This recognition showcases your tireless efforts to support your students and communities - no matter the challenges. Trust that my administration will continue to invest in your success so we can provide a world-class education to every Kansas kid.”

The five schools honored are as follows:

El Dorado – Grandview Elementary School, El Dorado Public Schools Unified School District #490.

Ellsworth – Ellsworth Elementary School, Ellsworth Unified School District 327.

Hays – Roosevelt Elementary School, Hays Unified School District 489.

Olathe – Mahaffie Elementary School, Olathe Unified School District 233.

Sabetha – Sabetha Elementary School, Prairie Hills Unified School District 113.

Gov. Kelly said the Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing educational gaps in subgroups and affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities that went into creating safe and welcoming schools. In its 39th year, she said the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed about 10,000 awards to over 9,000 schools.

Kelly said the Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

According to the Kansas Governor, up to 420 schools can be nominated annually for the award. The Department invites nominations from the top education official in each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. She said private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.

NBRS said Sabetha Elementary’s mission is to provide an environment where the school, family and community team up to help students develop skills to become self-directed learners. It said the school’s student demographic is 93% White, 3% Black or African American, 2% Native American, 1% Hispanic and 1% Asian.

NBRS said Sabetha’s community has been shaped by its rural, agriculture-based economy and the entrepreneurial spirit that flourishes in the area. It said progressive ideals, strong ethics and hard work make up the school’s values and everything staff does is to fulfill the expectations of respect, responsibility and safety.

Over the past four years, NBRS said SES staff have implemented a Multi-Tiered System of Support in math, reading and behavior at every grade level for each student. Data shows students are making gains in these areas and engaging instructional strategies have been used to reflect varied learning styles.

According to NBRS, character development, self-esteem, relationships and mentorships are a crucial part of SES’s educational environment and staff are focused on giving students a real sense of belonging. It said staff-led groups of 7-8 students, called Blue Crew student groups, remain constant throughout students’ education at SES.

NBRS said SES is committed to helping each student acquire the skills and confidence necessary for personal and academic success.

“We work to meet the needs of every child, precisely where that child is on their educational journey,” said SES staff. “Be it online or in the classroom, serving kids is the ultimate goal of Sabetha Elementary School educators.”

Sabetha Elementary is located at 101 Oregon St. in Sabetha. At the time of nomination, Sara Toedman was the principal, however, the current principal of the school is Rusty Willis. Sabetha Elementary is part of Prairie Hills USD 113.

To view the full list of National Blue Ribbon Scholars for 2021, click HERE.

For more information about each school named to the list, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.