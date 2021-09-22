Advertisement

Royals’ Salvie makes his way into Baseball Hall of Fame

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez looks up after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez looks up after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. The home run broke Johnny Bench's record for the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Royals’ Salvador Perez etched his name into history Monday, becoming the single-season leader in home runs among catchers.

He batted his 46th home run against the Cleveland Indians. Now, his jersey and mask from that game are heading to Cooperstown to take their place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Salvie and the Royals still have another couple of weeks to add to his lead before the season is over.

