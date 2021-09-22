Royals’ Salvie makes his way into Baseball Hall of Fame

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Royals’ Salvador Perez etched his name into history Monday, becoming the single-season leader in home runs among catchers.

He batted his 46th home run against the Cleveland Indians. Now, his jersey and mask from that game are heading to Cooperstown to take their place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Salvy’s jersey and mask from yesterday’s game, when he set the single-season home run record for a primary catcher, are headed to Cooperstown!



Congrats, @SalvadorPerez15! (📷: @Royals) pic.twitter.com/lPMb8IOsLg — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) September 21, 2021

Salvie and the Royals still have another couple of weeks to add to his lead before the season is over.

