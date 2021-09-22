Advertisement

RCPD: $5,000 riding mower stolen from Manhattan home

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a lawnmower theft at a home in Manhattan.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of Stone Pointe Drive. A 78-year-old man reported an unknown suspect stole his John Deere riding lawnmower.

The total estimated loss associated with this case is approximately $5000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

