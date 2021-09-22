Oskaloosa woman booked for drugs after early-morning traffic stop

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Oskaloosa woman is facing drug charges after an early-morning traffic stop in Jackson Co.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says Stephanie Renee Meier, 35, was stopped near 150th and Q. Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Morse said the 2005 Nissan Altima Meier was driving was pulled over for a traffic infraction.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Meier originally gave the deputy a wrong name.

Shortly after that, a Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to drugs inside the car.

Once inside, the deputy found what is believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Meier was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, interference with law enforcement, and driving while suspended.

Morse said she also had a number of outstanding out-of-state warrants.

