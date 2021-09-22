Jefferson Co. man who was focus of Silver Alert found dead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Jefferson Co. man who was the focus of a statewide Silver Alert was found dead.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Jefferson Co. authorities alerted them Kenneth Klenklen, 59, of Ozawkie, was discovered deceased Tuesday in a remote area of western Jefferson Co.

Klenklen was last seen last week Wednesday in the Meriden area.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office offered condolences to the Klenklen family. They also thanked the public, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Valley Falls Fire Department for assistance during the search.

