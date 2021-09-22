Advertisement

Jay-Z’s organization seeks Kansas police agency’s documents

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A philanthropic organization led by rapper Jay-Z is seeking police files and other records related to officer misconduct in the Kansas City, Kansas, police department.

Team Roc is the criminal justice division of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. It filed a legal request Monday in Wyandotte County District Court seeking investigative files, personnel records and information on officer misconduct allegations. The department says it has released hundreds of pages of documents to the group but state law does not require the release of personnel records and criminal investigation files.

Roc Nation is asking the court to override the state law and make the documents public.

