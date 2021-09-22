Hearing postponed for man charged in DUI wreck that injured daughter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing for the man charged in an alleged drunk driving accident that left his daughter paralyzed from the waist down has been postponed.

Jimmy Landis was set to appear in court Wednesday, but was given a continuance due to an order halting most in-person hearings for inmates. The Shawnee Co. District Court issued the order two weeks ago due to multiple COVID-19 outbreaks in the jail.

Landis, charged with several counts of aggravated battery and driving under the influence, will appear for his next hearing November 5.

Landis’ daughter, Zoey, returned home from the hospital earlier this week.

