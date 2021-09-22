Advertisement

Hearing postponed for man charged in DUI wreck that injured daughter

Jimmy Landis
Jimmy Landis(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing for the man charged in an alleged drunk driving accident that left his daughter paralyzed from the waist down has been postponed.

Jimmy Landis was set to appear in court Wednesday, but was given a continuance due to an order halting most in-person hearings for inmates. The Shawnee Co. District Court issued the order two weeks ago due to multiple COVID-19 outbreaks in the jail.

Landis, charged with several counts of aggravated battery and driving under the influence, will appear for his next hearing November 5.

Landis’ daughter, Zoey, returned home from the hospital earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Klenklen
Jefferson Co. man who was focus of Silver Alert found dead
Jason Aaron Hartpence is facing criminal charges for attempting to solicit a minor to perform...
Sting operation busts man who attempted to solicit sex from minors
Topeka Police are looking for this man in connection to a September 1st shooting.
Topeka Police identify person of interest in September shooting
DeSoto, Webster take precautions against cyber attacks that have affected other school districts
Pottawatomie Co. cyber attack encrypts “multiple servers,” extent unclear
A 65-year-old Americus man was killed Monday morning when the semi-trailer he was driving...
Americus man killed Monday in semi rollover in southeast Kansas

Latest News

FILE - Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde (far left), Jovan Pecina (left), Alan Alanis (center), Armando...
Four to be tried as adults after teen found burned alive in abandoned car
FILE
RCPD: $5,000 riding mower stolen from Manhattan home
Mother Doreen Rice
Community prays for hospital staff, patients as COVID-19 continues to spread
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules