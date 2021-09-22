Funding available for Kansans needing access to broadband

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Corporation Commission has encouraged Kansans struggling to pay for phone and internet services, to apply for benefit programs called Lifeline and Emergency Broadband Benefit (EEB).

Both programs aim to help low-income, qualifying families and residents have better access to internet and phone services, which will give Kansans better access to find jobs, call for emergencies, attend classes, and get healthcare.

To be eligible for the Lifeline program, the household income must be at or below 135% of the poverty level to receive one or more benefits, such as:

Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Federal Public Housing Assistance (FHPA)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

And more

To qualify for the EBB program, the household must meet one of the following requirements:

Meet the criteria for the Lifeline program

Must have received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020

Received benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch programs or the school breakfast program, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year

Meet the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program

The Lifeline program gives both federal and state discounts up to $17.02 per month for broadband and phone services, and the federal EBB program provides a $50 per month discount on broadband services.

To anyone interested in applying for the programs, you can click here. You will be sent to a page with links to each application site. You can also find more information on KCC’s website.

