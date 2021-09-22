Advertisement

Four to be tried as adults after teen found burned alive in abandoned car

FILE - Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde (far left), Jovan Pecina (left), Alan Alanis (center), Armando...
FILE - Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde (far left), Jovan Pecina (left), Alan Alanis (center), Armando Nunez (right), Andrew John "AJ" Granado (far right)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four men that would have been teenagers at the time of the murder of Jesus Avila, who was found left for dead in an abandoned car that had been set on fire, will be tried as adults.

According to reports from KVOE, four of the five accused in the Jesus Avila murder case will be prosecuted as adults.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 21, KVOE said Jovan Pecina was certified as an adult. He joins Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, Andrew Granado and Armando Nunez, who will also all be tried as adults if their cases head to trial.

Currently, the only defendant to be tried as a juvenile is Alan Alanis. KVOE reports prosecutors are working to certify him as an adult for court proceedings as well.

A preliminary hearing will be held for Pecina in December.

All five defendants were charged in August with one count of first-degree murder, each, with an alternative count of felony murder. They also face one count of conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, arson and interference with law enforcement.

Avila was found left for dead in a car that had been torched near 160 and T Rd. in early September 2017.

KBI, Lyon Co. sheriff ask for help in death of teen found in burning car
Five arrested for murder after leaving teen to die in burning car in 2017

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Klenklen
Jefferson Co. man who was focus of Silver Alert found dead
Jason Aaron Hartpence is facing criminal charges for attempting to solicit a minor to perform...
Sting operation busts man who attempted to solicit sex from minors
Topeka Police are looking for this man in connection to a September 1st shooting.
Topeka Police identify person of interest in September shooting
DeSoto, Webster take precautions against cyber attacks that have affected other school districts
Pottawatomie Co. cyber attack encrypts “multiple servers,” extent unclear
A 65-year-old Americus man was killed Monday morning when the semi-trailer he was driving...
Americus man killed Monday in semi rollover in southeast Kansas

Latest News

Jimmy Landis
Hearing postponed for man charged in DUI wreck that injured daughter
FILE
RCPD: $5,000 riding mower stolen from Manhattan home
Mother Doreen Rice
Community prays for hospital staff, patients as COVID-19 continues to spread
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules