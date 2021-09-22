Four to be tried as adults after teen found burned alive in abandoned car

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four men that would have been teenagers at the time of the murder of Jesus Avila, who was found left for dead in an abandoned car that had been set on fire, will be tried as adults.

According to reports from KVOE, four of the five accused in the Jesus Avila murder case will be prosecuted as adults.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 21, KVOE said Jovan Pecina was certified as an adult. He joins Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, Andrew Granado and Armando Nunez, who will also all be tried as adults if their cases head to trial.

Currently, the only defendant to be tried as a juvenile is Alan Alanis. KVOE reports prosecutors are working to certify him as an adult for court proceedings as well.

A preliminary hearing will be held for Pecina in December.

All five defendants were charged in August with one count of first-degree murder, each, with an alternative count of felony murder. They also face one count of conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, arson and interference with law enforcement.

Avila was found left for dead in a car that had been torched near 160 and T Rd. in early September 2017.

