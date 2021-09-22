Advertisement

Fort Riley remembers Medal of Honor recipients for their valor during WWII

Soldiers represent Medal of Honor recipients, Staff Sergeant Joseph Schafer and Private 1st...
Soldiers represent Medal of Honor recipients, Staff Sergeant Joseph Schafer and Private 1st Class, Gino Merli(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division continued its Year of Honor commemorating Medal of Honor recipients on Wednesday.

Private 1st Class, Gino Merli, who earned the Medal of Honor while serving with 18th Infantry, during World War II, in Belgium, was honored for his gallantry and courage on September 4th, 1944.

Staff Sergeant Joseph Schafer, who earned the Medal of Honor while serving with Company I, 18th Infantry, for his courage and determination on September 24th, 1944, to hold his position at all costs, stopped an enemy break-through while serving near Stolberg Germany in World War II was also recognized.

The actions of these soldiers were recounted for use as an example of how present-day soldiers can serve with virtue, maintain leadership, and live a life of honor.

“These people they’re our heroes, they’re inspirational, but they’re people and…and those people can help us understand how our training can lead us to do these great actions out in…out in the world.” 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs, Lt. Col. Alex Tignor says.

Both Merli and Schaefer were honored with the renaming of streets in recognition of their gallantry during World War II.

