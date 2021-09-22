Advertisement

Fire that took two pets’ lives, displaced Manhattan family found to be accidental

FILE - Manhattan Fire says a house fire claimed the lives of two pets and caused $320,000 in...
FILE - Manhattan Fire says a house fire claimed the lives of two pets and caused $320,000 in damages.(Manhattan Fire Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Fire Department Investigators have found the cause of a fire that claimed the lives of two pets and displaced a family on Tuesday evening in an area of Effingham Dr.

Manhattan Fire Department Investigators said the fire was found to be accidental due to smoking materials that were not properly disposed of.

While two pets did succumb to their injuries at the scene of the fire, six others were rescued, five dogs and a cat.

Several pets rescued from Manhattan house fire, family displaced

