Fire at homeless camp near Kansas River sends smoke over downtown Topeka

A fire late Wednesday morning at a homeless camp just northwest of S.W. 1st and Topeka Boulevard sent smoke over the downtown area.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire late Wednesday morning at a homeless camp near the Kansas River sent smoke over downtown Topeka.

The blaze occurred around 11:30 a.m. just northwest of S.W. 1st Street and Topeka Boulevard.

Several Topeka Fire Department units, including a brush truck, responded to the scene.

Topeka police also were at the scene.

Police said the blaze resulted when a tent was set on fire at a homeless camp on the south side of the Kansas River, just west of the Topeka Boulevard Bridge.

A plume of black smoke rose from the fire site for about 15 minutes until crews were able to get to the blaze and put it out.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

