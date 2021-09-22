Data backups, antivirus software among ways to protect yourself from a cyber attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent cyber attack in Pottawatomie Co. has prevented government workers from accessing several of their everyday systems.

Aaron Edwards, an engineer at WIBW-TV said hackers gaining access to records for financial gain remains a major risk to online users.

“It’s not about if you have a data breach it’s about when and how you handle that,” he said.

“We are at cyberwar with hackers in our country at this time,” he said.

“Just like any other battle, you’ll have some amateurs with emails for the Nigerian prince who’s trying to get you to give him your bank account, all the way to advanced drive-by downloads where all it takes is for going to their website to be hacked.”

He said backing up data can ensure important documents and precious memories aren’t lost.

He added it also helps to have antivirus software along with ransomware detection software on your computer.

“The main thing you can do as a home user today is to keep your data in multiple locations,” he advised.

“Your family picutres, your documents, your resume, everything you’ve worked on is at risk so have that on your computer but also have that on a cloud drive and a thumb drive and that can alleviate much of the risk.”

He said timing is key for victims of cyberattacks.

“As soon as you see the notice that your computer has been attacked, they’ve been in your computer for a significant period of time and it is already too late,” he said.

“At that point, the best thing to do is simply remove the power plug from your computer and get it off your network as fast as possible.”

He said being cautious online will save users long-term trouble.

“Practice good computer hygiene, when you read the email check the “from” email to see that it matches, don’t download files you’re not expecting.”

Edwards adds if you do become a victim of a ransomware attack, do not pay the ransom because there is no guarantee you’ll get back the data lost.

Pottawatomie Co.officials would not specify if it was a ransomware attack -- or which servers and data were affected by the attack only that it did not impact public safety agencies.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.