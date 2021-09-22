Chick-Fil-A removed from new KCI plans as management company wants to “promote inclusive environment”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Plans for a Chick-Fil-A stand in the new KCI airport have been dropped as the management company wants to “promote an inclusive environment” following a letter from the KC LGBTQ Commission to request its removal.

KCTV5 reports the Kansas City Transportation, Infrastructure and Operation Committee has yet to approve a concessions management group at the new airport.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and other council members asked for more information about how proposals compare across the board and hope to make a decision next week. After a vote, the contract will go to the full council.

With a recommendation from the aviation department, Vantage Air Group seems to be the frontrunner in the bid process. Its plan includes airport staples, like Auntie Anne’s and Dunkin’ while also incorporating smaller, local businesses like Parisi Coffee and Made in Kansas City marketplace. Businesses not included have advocated for more transparency in the selection process.

“Kansas City is going to have a much nicer airport and we are thrilled that within the process there are more local makers and local businesses getting in,” said Tiffany King who runs Souvenear, which operates souvenir vending machines at the current airport. “We’d really like to see a transparent process along the way.”

Other Kansas City area staple businesses stood beside each other and represented well-known names left out of the plan.

“We would love to make our airport awesome and great, but we really just want a great airport so if we feel that we are up to the task to do that, that’s what we’re supporting,” said J. Rieger owner Andy Rieger. “Ultimately we are supporting a fantastic airport experience not only for our citizens but to help grow our city as a whole.”

According to KCTV5, the Committee tabled the vote until the week of Sept. 27 and hopes to get more information about the selection criteria. The City said it hopes to release information to the public within the next day or so.

“What we don’t want to do is get in a debate over who’s your favorite BBQ. That’s something that would be never-ending,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “What we need to do is look to how can we look to an objective deal for everyone and I think that’s why you’re looking at a delay for another week.”

Vantage Airport Group promised 80% of shops would be local. Representatives said 60% of the business would represent disadvantaged groups.

After Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission sent a letter to the City to ask it to remove Chick-Fil-A’s slated stand due to its connection to anti-LGBTQ organizations, Vantage dropped it from the rendering lineup.

“Our airport is a symbol of ourselves and what we deem important,” said LGBTQ Commission member Justice Horn. “Uplifting the many diverse groups we have in our community.”

When questioned by KCTV5 about why the Group dropped Chick-Fil-A, Vantage responded with a note that it wants to promote an inclusive environment in all of its airports.

“Regarding Chick-Fil-A, we heard and respect the strong community reaction to the proposed Chick-Fil-A participation in the program. We have collectively made the decision to remove this brand from our concessions plan for the new terminal at KCI. Vantage strives to promote an inclusive environment at all our airports. We will work with our partners to find options for its replacement in our concessions proposal.”

The Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee will meet again next week and if the ordinance is passed, the contract will go to the full council for another vote.

