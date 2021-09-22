911 Storage getting ready to open for public

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People will be able to park their boats and RVs at the former Gordman’s building.

The new 911 Storage space will feature an open concept for those to bring in and store their “Toys”. The building has 15 ft. 6 in. High door to drive in an RV, camper, boat, trailer, motorcycle and car.

Topeka developer Henry McClure told us it’s a climate-controlled area so people won’t have to adjust too much of their vehicle in the colder months and just park it inside.

It is not open yet and will be available by appointment only. McClure said people will not be able to just walk in, they will need to call ahead of time to ensure safety for all parties.

It is pay by the length of the vehicle.

Under 20 feet long will be $100, 20-25 feet $120, 25-30 feet $150, 30-35 feet $175, and any vehicle 35-40 feet will be $200.

