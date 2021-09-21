Work continues on painting exterior of Townsite Tower in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Painting continued Tuesday on transforming the exterior of the 17-story Townsite Tower building in downtown Topeka from a sandstone to iron-ore color.

Crews were on scaffolding Tuesday morning as they painted near the top of the east side of the 17-story building.

Much of the rest of the building already has been painted in the past few months.

The building, located at 534 S. Kansas Ave., formerly housed First National Bank of Topeka. It later served as home to Bank IV and Bank of America.

Ken Schmanke, who is president and chief executive officer of K1 Realty LLC, purchased the building in July 2020.

At the time of the purchase, Schmanke said he was looking to make some positive changes with the property.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.