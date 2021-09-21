Tuesday night forecast: Temperatures turn chilly as lows fall to the 40s tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs today have struggled to reach the mid 70s as north winds continue to drag in cooler and drier air making for a refreshing change today.

You will likely need the jacket again this evening and tomorrow morning with temperatures expected to be in the mid to low 40s tonight. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny tomorrow with north winds still flowing through at 5 to 10 mph keeping temperatures in mid 70s once again.

South winds return for Thursday at 5 to 10 mph and we will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70s and maybe some areas near 80 degrees, but the air will not be humid with dewpoints likely staying in the mid 50s.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds NW around 5 mph. You have to go back to May 30th to find the last time we were this cold!

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds N 5-10 mph. Fall officially begins at 2:20pm.

Northeast Kansas will reach 80 degrees o Friday before a weak cold front passes through. No rain is expected from the front’s passage and we will remain dry through the weekend. Friday night may produce some 40 degree readings one more time as well.

Looking towards the weekend, temperatures do begin to climb in to the mid to upper 80s again. The good news, however, is that the humidity is still expected to be low so it should feel fairly nice, granted a little warm. Our next sign of any rainfall is appearing on Tuesday. The chance is low at this time and for that reason have decided to leave the chances out of the 8-Day.

You might want a light jacket today with the cooler temperatures but be ready for the next 2 mornings to be down in the 40s where a jacket or sweatshirt in the morning will be needed.

