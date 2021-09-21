Advertisement

Tuesday forecast: Much cooler with low humidity

Feeling like Fall for the next couple days
By Doug Meyers
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cold front yesterday has led to a much cooler and drier airmass with low humidity. This is going to set-up a couple unseasonably cool days before warming back up to end the week.

Despite the warm-up to end the week through early next week, the humidity is expected to remain low. Since dry conditions are expected for the next 8 days (other than a few sprinkles this morning) the main focus will be on temperatures, cloud cover and wind. It should generally be mostly sunny for the next 8 days with the exception of more cloud cover today and Friday.

8 Day
8 Day(WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds N 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the 40s (some spots will be down in the low 40s while others will be in the upper 40s it depends how quickly winds weaken). Winds N/NW around 5 mph. The last time it was this cool was the end of May!

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds N 5-10 mph. Fall officially begins at 2:20pm.

Temperatures cool back down in the 40s Wednesday night with highs closer to 80° on Thursday. Despite a weak front pushing through Friday dry conditions are expected, there may just be more cloud cover moving through.

This weekend will be mild with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with Sunday being the warmer day. There may also be more of a breeze Sunday with gusts around 20 mph.

Taking Action:

You might want a light jacket today with the cooler temperatures but be ready for the next 2 mornings to be down in the 40s where a jacket or sweatshirt in the morning will be needed.

