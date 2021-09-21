Advertisement

Topeka Public Schools using grant to boost pay as much as $5,000

(File Photo)
(File Photo)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public School District says it will use grant money to pay employees up to $5,000 more per year.

TPS says staff will be provided with Premium Retention and Recruitment Pay allowable by a grant.

The program will compensate full-time active employees with quarterly payments of $1,250. Those employees include building principals, any certified staff member working directly with students, school building custodial staff, food service workers, school building secretaries, administrative assistants, instructional coaches, consulting teachers, and related service providers.

USD 501 says other full-time permanent employees will be eligible for quarterly payments adding up to $1,000 to $4,000.

The program also will provide up to $2,000 additional compensation for substitutes, and up to $3,000 for newly hired full-time permanent staff.

TPS says Deputy Superintendent Larry Robbins drafted the plan that secured the grant funding.

