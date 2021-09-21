Advertisement

Topeka Police identify person of interest in September shooting

Topeka Police are looking for this man in connection to a September 1st shooting.
Topeka Police are looking for this man in connection to a September 1st shooting.(Topeka Police Dept.)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified a person of interest in a September 1st shooting.

Authorities shared the above photos on September 3rd of a teen they believed was connected to a shooting in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon St. on the night of September 1st.

He has now been identified as Adofo-Julius J. Smith, 19, of Topeka.

TPD asks anyone who has seen Smith or knows where he might be to call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or emailing www. p3tips.com/128.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were investigating a shooting Monday morning in the 2400 block of S.W. Fillmore in...
Man drives himself to the hospital after being shot in central Topeka
Two people were killed in a head-on collision in Russellville Wednesday evening.
Topeka couple killed in Sunday morning crash on Nashville highway
Kenneth Klenklen
Authorities continue to search for missing Ozawkie man as Silver Alert expands statewide
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in...
Chiefs WR Pringle gets fitting endorsement deal
Meka Richardson
Supreme Court affirms hard-40 sentence for woman convicted of

Latest News

Jason Aaron Hartpence is facing criminal charges for attempting to solicit a minor to perform...
Sting operation busts man who attempted to solicit sex from minors
Are you buying travel insurance?
AAA: More Americans purchasing travel insurance due to COVID
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 9-21-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club 9-21-21
A 65-year-old Americus man was killed Monday morning when the semi-trailer he was driving...
Americus man killed Monday in semi rollover in southeast Kansas