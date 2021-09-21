Topeka Police identify person of interest in September shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified a person of interest in a September 1st shooting.

Authorities shared the above photos on September 3rd of a teen they believed was connected to a shooting in the 1300 block of SW Huntoon St. on the night of September 1st.

He has now been identified as Adofo-Julius J. Smith, 19, of Topeka.

TPD asks anyone who has seen Smith or knows where he might be to call 911 immediately. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or emailing www. p3tips.com/128.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.